The couples all took to the dancefloor for the first time to perform a group number, giving viewers a tease of what's to come.

Below you can find out who this year's Strictly Come Dancing couples are:

The countdown is officially on for the first live show, with just one week to go before the celebrities and their pros step into the ballroom to be scored on their very first dance.

There are still plenty of details yet to be confirmed ahead of the live shows, including what the couples will be dancing to, but it definitely won't be an episode you want to miss!

Alexis Warr and Julian Collard are the two new professional dancers in the line-up, and both will receive a celebrity pairing, with Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Márquez, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Michelle Tsiakkas all missing a partner this year.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 27th September on BBC One and iPlayer.

