It was Movie Night on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, with a a spectacular evening of blockbuster-worthy performances.

The Loose Women star performed her Charleston to Dorothy Provine's Music! Music! Music! with Kai Widdrington once again, while Bros singer Matt revisited his Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

The judges then had to decide who they wanted to keep in the competition and who they wanted to send home, with them voting overwhelmingly in favour of Matt.

"It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high-pressured situation that’s what happens," Kaye said upon her exit.

"So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant."

This weekend, the remaining contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up performed for the third time in a bid to impress the judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

TheWeek 3 routines were revealed earlier in the week, with the contestants are pulling out all the stops to climb to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

While Ellie Simmonds and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin did a Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe did the Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss) from Mermaids. Similarly, James Bye and Amy Dowden performance a Cha Cha Cha to Hooked on a Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy.

It was a Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King for Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, a Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half a Sixpence for Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, and the American Smooth to Cry to Me from Dirty Dancing for Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

Molly Rainford was the one to beat this week, after she finished at top of the leaderboard in Week 2.

Molly and her professional dance partner Carlos Gu performed a Quickstep to Love on Top by Beyoncé, and the judges couldn't get enough of the dance, as they scored the CBBC star an impressive 34 points.

Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin were also strong contenders to lift the Glitterball trophy this year, after finishing in joint second place on the leaderboard in Week 2. It comes after they topped the leaderboard in Week 1 with 34 points.

With 14 contestants still in the running to be crowned this year's winner, there's still time for the celebs to turn things around. The judges scores from tonight will be combined with the public vote and the results will be revealed on Sunday night's results show.

The two contestants with the fewest votes will go head-to-head in a dance-off. The judges will then decide who they want to keep in the competition and who they want to send home.

Here's what happened on Movie Nigh from the the judges' scores, to the comments and more.