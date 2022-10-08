Goodnight!
Thanks for joining us for an epic Movie Week!
Tune in to Strictly's result show tomorrow night at 7:20pm to find out which celeb will be leaving this week, and we'll see you next week for another live show.
After two brilliant hours, Strictly's Movie Week is over for season 20, and the vote is now open.
The voting line will close at 9:10pm, so be sure to get your votes in before then.
You cam vote online or via telephone.
For more on how to vote on Strictly, see here.
It's 7, 8, 7, 7 for Jayde giving her a total of 29 and her highest score of the season - way to go!
"What a lovely feeling," Anton says.
"You need a little bit more hip action," Craig adds, before saying: "Brilliant work!"
"Thank you so much for that moment!" Motsi says as she goes on to praise Jayde for showing that dance is "inclusive."
Closing the show with a Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance is comedian Jayde Adams and her professional dance partner Karen Hauer - Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance.
And what a way to end Movie Week than with an upbeat performance that makes us want to get up on our feet and join in - yes, ladies!
And it's 7, 8, 8, 8, for Helen, giving her a total of 31 and her highest score of season 20. Sounds like a win to us!
Doing a Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease, Helen Skelton and her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez take to the dance floor.
So, how did she do?
"I would say for me, this has been the best improvement in person," Shirley says.
"I absolutely enjoyed it!" Ballroom pro Anton adds, before giving Helen some tips for positioning.
Craig agrees, adding that her finishes need "finessing", but says: "I thought it was absolutely beautiful!
The results are in and it's 2, 6, 4, 6 for Tony, giving him a total of 18.
It might not have been the perfect Samba, but one things for sure, it was full of entertainment - and isn't that what Strictly is all about?
Dancing the Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty is Tony Adams and his professional dance partner Katya Adams.
And it's cheers all round as Tony strips down to a pair of sparkly boxers - wowzers!
"Can I watch it again, please!" Motsi says, as she compliments him on the "entertainment value" of his performance.
"O-M-G!" Craig adds, although we don't know if that's a good thing or not, as Tess opts to leave the commenting there. Haha!
It's 33 in total for Will as he receives a score of 8, 9, 8, 8.
Well done, Will!
"You've both made ballroom look sexy!" Craig gushes, as Motsi admits she struggled to stay in her seat.
"Style, sensual chemistry and two hearts that looked like they were beating as one," Shirley adds.
"It was really terrific. Well done!" Anton says.
Dancing the American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing is Will Mellor and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu.
And yes, that is Nancy carrying an actual watermelon haha
The pair kick off their performance and Will is giving Patrick Swayze a serious run for his money tonight!
Ellie's scores are in, and it's... 6, 7, 7, 7 for Ellie, giving her a total of 27.
Doing a Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist is Olympian Ellie Simmonds and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.
It's mixed reviews from the judges, who seemed to love the performance, but think it could do with some work.
"The footwork wasn't great!" Anton says, before adding: "There's so much to like!"
It's 4, 6, 6 6 for James, giving him a total of 22 points.
Dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy is actor James Bye and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden, and he's killing those solo hip thrusts!
But, what do the judges think?
Shirley is impressed with James' body, saying he managed to get his body into a "central line."
Anton has mixed reviews, saying James' timing needs to be fixed, however it thought it was a "good dance."
Craig thought it was "flat-footed" and wasn't a fan of the hip work, but he thinks James has rhythm, so we guess that's a good sign.
Fleur's scores are in and it's 6, 8, 7, 8, for the musician, giving a total of 29 points - not too bad!
Fleur East is giving us real Mermaid vibes as she does the American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid with her professional dance partner Vito Coppola.
So, what did the judges think?
Motsi would love to see Fleur's overall "talent" show more, and Shirley agrees, adding that her performance was "beautifully executed."
Anton says that Fleur has a "serenity" within her performance, but would like the singer to work on her foot work to add a "smoothness" to her routines.
The scores are in, and it's 9, 10, 10, 9 for Tyler, giving him a total of 38 points and pushing him right to the top of the leaderboard.
As well as that, it's the first 10 of season 20 - well done, Tyler!
Doing a Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence is Tyler West and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.
West was the most improved dancer last week, scoring an impressive 31 points, so has he managed to keep up his high score?
"Fab-u-lous!" says Craig.
"I mean Tyler, Tyler, Tyler, did he do that?" Motsi says as she gushes over his "perfect" performance.
"He's still the real deal!" Shirley adds.
And it's good comments all round as Anton says: "That was brilliant!"
It's 3, 6, 5, 7 , for Matt, giving him a total of 21 points.
"I thought that was a huge improvement," Anton says.
"Your frame definitely needs work," Craig explains, before adding: "I have to say the energy that you brought to the dance was terrific!"
Motsi and Shirley agree that he's improve, but Shirley felt that it was a little "flat-footed."
Last week saw Matt Goss end up in the first dance off for season 20, as he went head-to-head with Kaye Adams. Thankfully, the judges decide to save him, giving him another chance.
Dancing the Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick with his professional dance partner, Nadiya Bychkova, Matt takes to the dance floor.
But, will tonight's performance be enough to keep him from the dance-off tomorrow night?
Following a very interesting Cher impression from Johannes (LOL), Ellie's scores are in, and it's 4, 6, 5, 6, giving her a total of 21 points.
Doing a Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) from Mermaids, Ellie Taylor and her professional dance partner take to the dance floor.
But, what did the judges think of Ellie's Cher-inspired performance?
Shirley praises Ellie for adding more skills to her "basket" but says she won't be accepting any "heel leads" going forward.
"The characterisation of the dance was brilliant" Anton adds, before agreeing with Shirley.
"It is true, without leading with the toe, darling, it will always end up looking stompy," Craig said, however, he admits "I love you and I love watching you!"
Slightly better from Motsi who tells Ellie to keep working, complimenting her "personality!"
Not all bad then.
And it's 5, 7, 6, 7, for Hamza, giving him a total of 25 points.
Unfortunately that puts Hamza at the bottom of the leaderboard. We sure hope he can put things right next week!
Alongside his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal, wildlife expert Hamza performs a Rumba to the Theme from Jurrassic Park.
"All in all a very nice performance," Shirley says.
"I'm really enjoying watching you dance," Anton adds, while sharing some tips for Hamza to improve in his next performance, telling the TV presenter that everything needs to "flow."
Agreeing with Anton, Craig says it needs to "flow more, adding that it was "a bit dull"
Ouch!
Anton Du Beke might have just given out the biggest compliment of the series, as he calls Kym Marsh's "the best dance of the series."
So, what will Kym score?
It's 7, 9, 8, 9 for Kym, giving the actress a total of 33 and putting her in second place on the leaderboard.
Way to go, Kym!
Dancing the Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity, it's actress Kym Marsh and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima.
And off they go!
Donning a ginger bob and fringed number, Kym gets into character as the pair put on a lively performance.
"I think you need to learn to energise each move," Craig says. "All that being said, darling, this is your best performance!"
Motsi is in agreement, telling Kym "there's no going back!"
"For me, by far your best performance," Shirley adds.
Commenting on the performance, Anton says: "I thought it was pure, musical, movie magic!"
It's 8, 9, 9, 8, for Molly giving her a score of 34 points and pushing her to the top of the leaderboard.