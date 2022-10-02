While the Week Two show proved to be hugely entertaining, with Molly Rainford topping the Strictly leaderboard with her Quickstep, following by Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin , unfortunately we had to say goodbye to our first 2022 contestant.

The 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing continued on BBC One last night, with this year's celebrity line-up returning to the ballroom floor for their second dances of the competition.

After landing towards the bottom of the leaderboard, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss found themselves in the bottom two following the public vote.

The Loose Women star performed her Charleston to Dorothy Provine's Music! Music! Music! with Kai Widdrington once again, while Bros singer Matt revisited his Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees, however when it came to the judges' final verdicts, they voted overwhelmingly in favour of one contestant.

Kaye Adams performing the Charleston on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke decided to save Matt and Nadiya, with Motsi saying that while she felt that both stars "were on the same level", Matt was "a little bit better".

Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have saved Kaye and Kai "due to a little better quality".

Speaking about her time on the show, broadcaster Kaye said that it was "a hell of a lot of fun".

"It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens," she said. "So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door.

"It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy!"

Meanwhile, Kai said that there had been "lots of ups and downs" on their Strictly journey but that Kaye is "a trooper".

"For this woman to come out and give the performance that she did tonight really shows the testament to her character," he added. "I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar."

There are 14 couples remaining in the competition, with next Saturday's episode kicking off Movie Week.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit our dedicated Entertainment page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.