The account manager also had his suspicions of fellow Traitor Harry, but decided to keep quiet until the final.

Unfortunately, this led to him being voted out as Mollie sided with Harry, who later went on to win the £95k prize pot all by himself.

Despite walking away without a penny, Jaz doesn't regret speaking up sooner.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024, the 30-year-old said: "I'm very fortunate actually to come out of the experience knowing that I have a clean conscious and I'm so comfortable with how I played the game.

"If you go too early with somebody, it will backfire. If you go too late, you're out of the game.

He continued: "So, once you've got this certain information, hold it and just take time to reflect on who you need to talk to and when you need to reveal your cards and think about the long term because it's not a sprint, it's a marathon, that game."

Asked what advice he'd give to future contestants, Jaz said: "I could only talk on a on behalf of faithfuls out there because, you know, I wanted to be a Traitor before the show began, so I had a full strategy of what I was going to do, but my whole world got turned upside down and I became a Faithful, so I had to believe I'm a Faithful.

"So my mind is so Team Faithful, that my advice is only for Faithfuls, and that is to ensure that you're not too close with people and the other contestants because you all automatically start forming a clique, which can backfire.

"And whatever you do, don't be too far apart because if you're too far apart, then people will think 'Why is that person not providing me with the same level of attention or courtesy or effort?'

"You've got to be that sweet spot in the middle so everyone thinks 'oh that person is consistent, they have an opinion, let's respect it'."

