As fans saw it play out on screen, Harry was named the winner of The Traitors' second instalment, after deceiving his fellow contestants to the very end - leaving the final Faithful standing, Mollie, shocked and confused by the betrayal.

But this almost didn't happen.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024, Harry revealed he almost turned down the show.

The winner revealed that he had been scouted for the series and received a message on Instagram, which he was initially sceptical of.

"So, luckily, I got a message on Instagram that said, 'Do you want to check this out?' from a caster and I was like, 'No way, I'm not giving you my bank details, I don't want an iPhone 13, I don't want a scam,'" he explained.

Harry continued: "And then luckily, she said, 'No, check it out.' And I watched the first few episodes, gave her a ring, and I was like, 'I love this.' Series 1 was amazing. I was like, 'Well, I need to be a Traitor.' And she was like, 'You haven't even applied yet.'"

It was from this moment that Harry decided to apply for the show, with the possible cash prize of £120,000 also at the forefront of his mind. "Who's gonna say no to that?"

He explained that when the opportunity arose, he took it with "both hands" - and as they say, the rest is history.

Jaz, Mollie and Harry. BBC/David Emery

Harry was one of the original Traitors on the show, and one by one he took down the other Traitors who posed a threat to him, starting with Ash, Paul, Ross and then finally Andrew.

As for what he's going to splash the money on? Well, according to Mollie, some of it will be spent on a holiday!

Speaking alongside Harry and Jaz on BBC Breakfast after the final, Mollie said: "We saw each other pretty soon after, and he promised me a holiday, so I'm pretty happy with that."

The Traitors season 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

