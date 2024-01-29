Upon learning the truth Mollie stormed out of the castle, devastated at what had transpired, while Harry celebrated his win. However, she has now revealed one way that Harry was able to get back in her good books after they filmed the show.

Speaking alongside Harry and Jaz on BBC Breakfast, Mollie said of her friendship with Harry: "We saw each other pretty soon after and he promised me a holiday, so I'm pretty happy with that.

"But no, we're fine. I mean, it was a game at the end of the day, we all signed up for it. You know, you go in there with a chance of getting hurt. So yeah, no, it's all good vibes here, right?"

Harry, Mollie and Jaz also joined the rest of the cast, Claudia Winkleman and Ed Gamble on the final of The Traitors: Uncloaked, which aired directly after the final of the main show aired.

Both the final itself and the episode of Uncloaked proved to be ratings hits, with the final reaching a peak audience of 6.9 million and Uncloaked achieving a live viewership of 3.1 million.

Following his win, Harry's girlfriend Anna Maynard, a CBBC presenter, shared her own reaction in a series of posts on social media, saying: "My winner. BEYOND proud of u."

Given the show's success, it shouldn't come as a surprise, but fans of The Traitors don't need to worry about its future – not only is a third season on the way, but a host of international versions are also coming to BBC iPlayer.

While the second season of the Australian version was added to iPlayer straight after the UK final aired, the second season of the US version and the first of the New Zealand version are also coming to the platform this year.

The Traitors season 2 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

