The second season saw a Traitor named the victor, with Harry taking home over £90,000 after managing to dupe each and every Faithful (except Jaz) to the very end.

As for the show's success, producer Stephen Lambert told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 that due to the show's popularity in Holland, they had the "confidence" it would do well.

He said: "It gave us confidence and that gave the BBC confidence, which is why the BBC boldly went straight to BBC One with it and put it on three nights a week, which is quite an unusual thing to do because if you look at the BBC's big unscripted hits they've all grown on BBC Two first."

More like this

Harry and Claudia. BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

As ever, after one season of a hit show ends, fans are desperate to know when the next one will be and luckily for Traitors fans, the third season of The Traitors was confirmed last year before season 2 even aired.

In an exciting update, Lambert confirmed to RadioTimes.com that filming for season 3 is taking place shortly, saying: "We're shooting season 3 very soon."

With rumours of a celebrity version of the show rife, Lambert explained that viewers could see famous faces take part in the show "in the future", but it wouldn't be before season 3.

Read more:

There is currently no confirmation of a celebrity version of The Traitors, but if Lambert could have his pick of celebrities on the show, Tom Cruise is top of his list.

He joked: "I saw Tom Cruise in a restaurant the other day… let’s aim high! Well we've got John Bercow for the American version so Tom Cruise is the obvious next step isn't it?"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 6th February.

The Traitors season 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.