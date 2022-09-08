Selling the OC's Polly reveals parts of feud were left out of series

Set in California's Orange County, the show introduced viewers to the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group's OC branch.

We thought Selling Sunset was full of drama, until spin-off series Selling the OC arrived on Netflix last month.

Similar to the original series, viewers got to watch as the cast sell lavish homes and showcase their glam lifestyles.

But perhaps the biggest plot line of the first season was the ongoing feud between most of the agents and Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose.

It seems most of the Selling the OC cast, including Polly Brindle, Alexandra Hall and Brandi Marshall, just couldn't seem to get along with the two Alexes - however, we never really got to find out the true cause of this rift.

Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose. Netflix

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Polly reveals parts of their feud were actually left out of the final cut.

"There was a lot that did not make it in because it would have ended up being two weeks long," she explained.

Asked whether there were particular moments she'd have preferred to be included, Polly said: "Yeah, there are few that stand out. For instance, the explanation, so more of the different sides and why people don't get on with each other. I feel more footage of explaining that properly could have been shown."

Polly is hoping the series will be picked up for another season, saying: "Hopefully fingers crossed, we get season 2 and then that can be explored and explained."

