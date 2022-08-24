Who is Polly Brindle? Meet the Selling the OC star

The series, which received a four-star review from RadioTimes.com , follows The Oppenheim Group's newest branch in Newport Beach and its roster of glamorous realtors as they secure million-dollar listings, try to get out of escrow and find themselves in various feuds.

Arriving on Netflix today is Selling the OC – the latest spin-off to come from Selling Sunset – and as those who've already jumped into the reality show will know, it's an absolute riot.

British fans will be quick to notice that there's one member of the Selling the OC cast who's actually from the UK, and that's Polly Brindle – the model-turned-realtor who isn't afraid to let loose after a long day of selling homes.

But who is Polly Brindle and where have you seen her before? Here's everything you need to know about the Selling the OC star.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Polly Brindle?

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 36

Instagram: @pollybrindle

Net worth: $1.5 million

Polly Brindle is a real estate agent working at The Oppenheim Group and one of the stars of Selling the OC.

Born and raised in West Yorkshire, Brindle is originally from the UK, having worked as a model after being scouted at the age of 15. She moved to California in 2011 and in March of this year, she was granted American citizenship.

After spending 20 years working in the fashion agency and modelling in London, Paris, Milan and Barcelona, Brindle decided to move into realty and now lives with her rescue dog Moose in Southern California – while according to Celebs Week, Polly Brindle's net worth is $1.5 million.

On Selling the OC, Brindle reveals that she was previously married, spending the majority of her twenties with her husband before getting divorced.

Where is Polly Brindle from?

If you've been watching Selling the OC, then you'll know that Polly Brindle doesn't sound the same as her Newport Beach colleagues.

That's because she's from West Yorkshire in north England, having moved from there to Los Angeles in 2011.

What did Polly Brindle do before Selling the OC?

Before moving into real estate, Polly Brindle worked as a model, working for brands like Lancôme, Dior and Aston Martin before taking on managing roles at Luxe Apparel and a boutique architecture firm.

She also briefly tried out acting, appearing in 2011's The Glass Man, Chris Hemsworth film Rush and horror film Jingle Dead II under the name Polly Furnival.

Selling the OC arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 24th August. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.