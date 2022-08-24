Who is Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland's wife?

The show, which received a four-star review from RadioTimes.com , follows Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they run the brand new OG office, selling million-dollar listings and starting petty drama.

The brand new Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC arrived on Netflix today, introducing the realtors of the Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach branch – and if you've already started watching the show, you'll know that it's just as explosive as its West Hollywood relative.

One of the Selling the OC realtors is Tyler Stanaland – a Laguna Beach local who comes from a longline of realtors – however, fans were taken by surprise when they learned that he is actually married to Hairspray star Brittany Snow.

But who is Tyler and who is his wife Brittany? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Tyler Stanaland?

Denise Crew/Netflix

Tyler Stanaland is a cast member on Selling the OC and comes from a family of realtors in Laguna Beach; he's a fifth-generation estate agent.

The 33-year-old received his sales licence at the age of 18 before becoming a professional surfer and travelling around the world. He returned to real estate and joined the family business before moving to the Oppenheim Group in recent years.

Who is Tyler Stanaland's wife Brittany Snow?

Stanaland is married to Brittany Snow – an American actress best known for her roles in Hairspray and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

The 36-year-old first appeared in CBS soap Guiding Light as Susan 'Daisy' Lemay before landing roles in The Pacifier, John Tucker Must Die and Hairspray, in which she played Amber Von Tussle.

She went on to appear in Prom Night and Gossip Girl, before starring as Chloe in all three Pitch Perfect films. In recent years, she acted opposite Gina Rodriguez and DeWanda Wise in Someone Great and Ti West's X.

Stanaland and Snow began dating back in 2018, with Snow telling People in 2020: "We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line."

They became engaged in February 2019, with Snow announcing the news on Instagram before getting married the following year.

Stanaland shared photos from the big day on Instagram back in July 2020, writing: "Before the world shut down, a small group of our closest family and friends got together to celebrate what was certainly one of the best days of my life."

Does Brittany Snow appear on Selling the OC?

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Getty

While Pitch Perfect fans may be looking out for a cameo from Snow, unfortunately the Hollywood star does not appear in Selling the OC.

She is, however, mentioned throughout the show – especially when the drama kicks off between Kayla Cardona and Stanaland.

Hopefully the Hairspray star will make an appearance in Selling the OC season 2 (if it returns for a follow-up).

What has Brittany Snow said about Selling the OC?

Fans who've already started the show will probably be wondering what Snow makes of the antics seen in season 1, particularly the situation between Stanaland and Cardona that begins to unfold a few episodes in and is teased by the trailer.

While Snow hasn't spoken publicly about the show, Stanaland revealed what she thought of his involvement earlier this month.

Speaking to ET Online, he said that while fans won't "see her on the show", she has been "supportive".

"I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

Selling the OC is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

