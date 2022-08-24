Selling the OC cast: Meet the Oppenheim Group real estate agents

The reality series, which RadioTimes.com gave a four-star review , follows Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they run their second branch of the Oppenheim Group on Newport Beach, introducing a new line-up of glamorous realtors.

If you love million dollar listings with a side of drama, then Selling Sunset 's latest spin-off Selling the OC is a must-watch, with the Netflix show arriving on the streamer today.

From Tyler Stanaland – the husband of Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow – to Brit abroad Polly Brindle, there are plenty of personalities in the Selling the OC cast, but who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the Selling the OC cast.

Who is in the Selling the OC cast?

Alex Hall

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @alexhall_oc

Net worth: around $5 million

Ranking in the top tier of Orange County real estate professionals, Alex Hall joined the realty profession after exploring the world of interior design. A single mother with two children, Hall's Instagram bio says that she's "living in paradise", which comes as no surprise when you learn that she has a net worth of $5 million, according to Gossip Next Door.

Alexandra Jarvis

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @thealexandrajarvis

Net worth: around $4 million

One of the Alexandras in the office, Alexandra Jarvis – who is referred to as Jarvis at the Oppenheim Group – is both a practising lawyer and a real estate agent originally from Alabama. While she often teams up with Alexandra Rose to sell listings, she has closed on properties worth up to $40 million and has a net worth of around $4 million, according to The Cinemaholic.

Jarvis lives with her fiancé in Orange County and is friends with Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani.

Alexandra Rose

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @alexandraroseoc

Net worth: around $1 million

The third Alexandra in the office, Alexandra Rose comes from a background in sales and client services and since becoming a realtor four years ago, the 27-year-old has amassed close to $100 million in sales.

While Rose is from Orange County, she relocated to Dallas with her family at the age of 10 but moved back at 18 to pursue her education and career. She met Jason Oppenheim at Miami Beach's 1 Hotel back in 2020 and became the first agent to be hired to the Orange County office. She has a net worth of around $1 million, according to The Cinemaholic.

Austin Victoria

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 32

Instagram: @austin_victoria

Net worth: around $3.5 million

A model, husband and father of two, Austin Victoria has his hands full – especially after becoming a real estate agent in 2017 and joining the Oppenheim Group last summer. Originally from Glendora in California, Victoria reconnected with Jason Oppenheim a few years after meeting him at an after party in his Hollywood Hills home and decided to move from Los Angeles to Orange County.

"Even though he's a relative newcomer to the brokerage, he’s not afraid to talk some s**t with his colleagues," Netflix teased, while the model-turned-realtor reportedly has a net worth of around $3.5 million, according to The Cinemaholic.

Brandi Marshall

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 32

Instagram: @shesbrandimarshall

Net worth: around $3 million

From Rialto in California, Brandi Marshall is a newcomer at the Oppenheim Group, moving to realty from a background in PR. She was approached for the show via Instagram and after being interviewed by Jason Oppenheim, she was hired immediately and went on to land a $6.5 million listing in Corona del Mar.

Marshall is married to former pro-basketball player Sean Marshall, with whom she has two children, while she's also a contributor to the ALS Foundation and supports fundraising efforts for Autism research and care. She has a net worth of around $3 million, according to The Cinemaholic.

Gio Helou

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 34

Instagram: @giovannehelou

Net worth: around $3.5 million

Gio Helou was one of the first realtors to be hired by the Oppenheim Group's OC office, having previously worked in residential development. However, realty runs in his blood, with his mother Lisa also being a successful estate agent.

Describing himself as a "f*****g rockstar" in episode 1, Helou specialises in high-end properties in prestigious beachfront enclaves and lives in Newport Beach with his wife Tiffany. He has a net worth of around $3.5 million, according to The Cinemaholic, and told People that his biggest real estate flex was when he sold his first "eight-figure" house for $12 million.

"I got to ring the bell 12 times... one for each million," he said.

Kayla Cardona

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 34

Instagram: @mskaylacardona

Net worth: around $2.57 million

Originally from Orange Country, Kayla Cardona broke into the luxury market when joining the Oppenheim Group, before which she was working alongside the highest-rated team on Zillow and earned the Executive Club Award.

Outside of the office, Kayla is a single mother and lives with her son, with a net worth of around $2.57 million, according to Meaww.com.

Lauren Shortt

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 30

Instagram: @thelaurenshortt

Net worth: around $1.5 million

Hailing from Orange County, Lauren Shortt (AKA Brito) has been a realtor since 2017 and has closed over 150 properties since launching her career.

She lives with her fiancé and doesn't drink, telling People that her biggest flex is "maintaining her [sobriety] throughout [her] career". Her net worth is around $1.5 million, according to Information Cradle.

Polly Brindle

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 36

Instagram: @pollybrindle

Net worth: $1.5 million

Born and raised in the UK, Polly Brindle moved to southern California in 2011 and recently acquired her real estate licence, having previously worked as a model in London, Paris, Milan and Barcelona.

She reached out to Jason Oppenheim whilst studying for her licence and was hired after Oppenheim thought she would be a good fit for the agency. According to Celebs Week, Polly Brindle's net worth is $1.5 million.

Sean Palmieri

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @sean.palmieri

Net worth: $1.8 million

Originally from South Florida, Sean Palmieri began his real estate career in his home state before moving to California in 2018. After working at ONE Sotheby's Realty Development Division and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, he joined the Oppenheim Group. According to Celebs Week, his net worth is $1.8 million.

Tyler Stanaland

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 33

Instagram: @tylerstanaland

Net worth: $4 million

Tyler Stanaland, originally from Laguna Beach, is a fifth-generation realtor, having earned his sales licence at the age of 18 before pursuing a professional surfing career.

Returning to real estate, Stanaland joined his family business but later made the decision to join the Oppenheim Group and start a new chapter.

He is married to Hairspray and Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and has a net worth of $4 million, according to The Cinemaholic.

Selling the OC arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 24th August. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

