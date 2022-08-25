Who is Alexandra Hall? Meet the Selling the OC star

Following Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they run their latest branch of the Oppenheim Group in Orange County, Selling the OC features a brand new cast of glamorous realtors, from Hollywood husband Tyler Stanaland to Brit abroad Polly Brindle .

While the property reality genre has flooded with new shows in recent years after the success of Selling Sunset , a spin-off that you're bound to binge is Selling the OC – the latest series to land on Netflix .

However, one of the first stars we're introduced to is Alex Hall, and while she's one of three Alexandras in the office, she's not afraid to make her voice heard.

Here's everything you need to know about Alex Hall – from her past experience to her age.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Alexandra Hall?

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 33

Instagram: @alexhall_oc

Net worth: around $5 million

Alexandra Hall is a realtor at the Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach branch, and one of the main stars of Selling the OC.

One of three Alexandras on the show, Hall goes by Alex and distances herself from her namesakes throughout the series, sharing her suspicions with the other realtors on how Alexandra Rose gets her listings.

Originally from Merced in California, the relator comes from a background in interior design, and revealed to People that she originally declined to be on the show before learning that a producer from one of her favourite programmes, Laguna Beach, was going to be involved in the production.

After speaking to Jason Oppeneheim on the phone for two hours, Hall decided to join the show, adding: "He basically told me I'd be stupid not to do it!"

Hall considers herself to be "a perfectionist", saying "some might call me a control freak when it comes to business".

She is also a single mother with two kids, and according to Gossip Next Door, her net worth is approximately $5 million.

What age is Alexandra Hall?

One of the Oppenheim Group's most experienced agents, Alex Hall ranks in the top tier of Orange County real estate professionals – but how old is she?

Alex Hall is 33 years of age and speaks on the show about how "failure is not an option" for her, being a single mother with two children.

Selling the OC is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.