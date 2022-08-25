Who is Alexandra Rose? Meet the Selling the OC star

Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without a colourful cast of characters and so the reality series immediately introduces the Selling the OC cast , which includes Tyler Stanaland – who is married to a Pitch Perfect star – as well as former actress and model Polly Brindle .

Brand new Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC arrived on Netflix this week, with Jason and Brett Oppenheim taking viewers inside their brand new Newport Beach branch of The Oppenheim Group.

Among the Orange County realtors is Alexandra Rose – a 27-year-old agent who often teams up with Alexandra Jarvis to sell million-dollar listings and later in the season opens up about her troubled childhood.

Here's everything you need to know about Alexandra Rose.

Who is Alexandra Rose?

Denise Crew/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @alexandraroseoc

Net worth: Around $1 million

Alexandra Rose is a realtor at The Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach branch and one of the stars of Selling the OC.

She is one of three Alexandras in the office and often teams up with Alexandra Jarvis on high-priced listings – while those who've already seen episodes of Selling the OC will know that there's a divide in the office between the two Alexandras and the rest of the agents, led by Alex Hall.

Rose was the first agent to be hired to the Orange County office, having moved into realty after earning a degree in finance and economics. She made almost $100 million in her first four years as an estate agent and while she's originally from Orange County, she moved to Dallas with her family when she was 10 before moving back to pursue her education.

After hearing rumours about herself that she "sleeps with developers to get large listings", Rose opens up about her childhood on Selling the OC, revealing that her biological parents are both homeless and that at the age of five, she was adopted.

"When my adoptive dad passed away, it was really, really tough on my mum because she was the single mum of myself and four of my other brothers, because my adoptive parents adopted all of us from my biological parents, who couldn't take care of us," she says.

According to The Cinemaholic, Alexandra Rose has a net worth of around $1 million.

Who is Alexandra Rose's listings partner Alexandra Jarvis?

Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose Netflix

Described in the series as the office's "power couple", Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis often work together on big listings after door-knocking luxury homes.

Alexandra Jarvis is both an agent at The Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach office and a practising lawyer. Originally from Alabama, Jarvis has closed on properties worth up to $40 million and lives with her fiancé in Orange County.

