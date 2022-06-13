What happened on Love Island episode 7 last night? Full recap

The rugby player became the latest person to join the Love Island 2022 line-up and was sent on a date with the villa's two singletons: Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne . But could Luca Bish and Gemma's blossoming relationship be in trouble with Jacques now on the scene?

ITV2's Love Island returned to our screens last night after Saturday's Unseen Bits episode – and the reality show did not disappoint, introducing new bombshell Jacques O'Neill , who just so happens to be Gemma Owen 's ex-boyfriend.

Here's everything you need to know about last night's episode of Love Island ahead of its return tonight.

What happened in Love Island episode 7 last night?

Last night's episode opened with Luca Bish laying it on Gemma Owen Factor 50 thick, after the fishmonger chose her to be his catch of the day during Fridays' recoupling. "We're basically boyfriend and girlfriend," he told the slightly more reserved Gemma.

Meanwhile, Dami Hope took Amber Beckford away for a chat after choosing to stick together, with Amber saying that she felt reassured by his decision and Dami telling the beach hut camera that he's "happy waking up to [her] every morning".

As for Tasha and Andrew, they shared another kiss after his touching re-coupling speech, while Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna spoke about the pace at which their relationship was going, with Ikenna playing it a bit too cool for Indiyah's liking.

Over on the sofas, Davide Sanclimenti is naturally pleased that he coupled up with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and the pair shared a rather sloppy open-mouthed kiss. They then headed into the bedroom, bumping into Dami, who wins the award for best line of the episode: "I can see it on your faces. The make-up swap. Congratulations."

Jacques on a date with Paige ITV2

The next morning, Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne wake up to a text telling them that they'll be heading on a breakfast date with a brand new bombshell – rugby player Jacques O'Neill. As the rest of the islanders watch them from the balcony, Gemma realises that the latest addition to the Love Island line-up is actually her ex-boyfriend. "Oh my God, no, no, no, no, no," Gemma says before comically ducking out of sight and telling the others they were together for eight months.

Paige is the first to sit down with Jacques and while she finds out afterwards that he's Gemma's ex, she says that she doesn't plan on holding back on the flirting front. Meanwhile, Afia asks Jacques about Gemma, with the Cumbria-based 23-year-old revealing that he "wouldn't say" their relationship ended amicably. They're in for a fun seven weeks!

After the dates, Afia revealed she didn't feel a spark with Jacques, before Gemma admits that she does "still fancy him" but that she's not bothered about people getting to know him. That's good news for Paige, who thinks Jacques is fit and breaks down her game plan with Amber.

Davide and Ekin-Su share a kiss. ITV2

Meanwhile, Luca appears to feel slightly threatened, boasting to Andrew that his jumper smells of her perfume and not his. "Anyone's ex but f**king Gemma's," he says. However, Jacques pulls Ekin-Su for a very flirty chat and she begins having doubts about Davide, who she thinks isn't making much of an effort. Indiyah tells her that she feels the same about Ikenna, who she's starting to have doubts about over their level of sexual chemistry. The boys need to start grafting hard!

Paige goes for a chat with Jacques, making her intentions clear and asking about Gemma, with the rugby player saying that he's not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

Ekin-Su establishes herself as the villa's agent of chaos by starting a game of Never Have I Ever, during which we learnt that Davide has had some rather spicy requests from his friends. For a minute, it seemed as though Gemma would finally reveal the identity of her father when Jacques said, 'Never have I ever fancied my partner's mum,' and drank to it – but she's remaining tight-lipped.

At the end of the episode, Jacques pulled Gemma for a chat and the two exchanged a bit of flirty banter. "I still care for you, I'm gonna be looking out for you," he told her as Luca watched on worriedly. "I just feel drained," he tells Dami. "I feel deflated."

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.