What happened in Love Island episode 45 last night? Full recap

It comes after two islanders in the Love Island 2022 line-up were dumped from the show, following a public vote.

The Love Island villa got very packed last night, as four new bombshells made their debut .

The public had been voting for their favourite islanders, with Summer Botwe, Danica Taylor, Billy Brown and Dami Hope receiving the fewest votes.

The saved islanders had to then decide who they wanted to keep and who they wanted to send home.

Didn't get to tune in last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch-up. Otherwise, here's a full recap of what happened on Love Island episode 45.

What happened in Love Island last night?

The new Love Island bombshells arrive: Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey ITV

Following the public vote, the islanders had to decide who they wanted to save. After deliberating, the girls revealed that the boy they wanted to keep in the villa was Dami due to his strong connection with Indiyah Polack. The boys then chose to save Danica as they felt she was trying more than Summer when it came to dating.

Summer and Billy said their goodbyes and the islanders headed back to the main villa.

The next day, Deji Adeniyi pulled Danica to the side to ask how she was feeling. She admitted that she was sad by how things went with Billy, but had to move on. The duo then agreed to keep it friendly and help each other when new bombshells came in.

Luckily for them, there were four on the way, as the islanders received a text telling the islanders to get ready to welcome for new bombshells - Jamie Allen, Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos, and Lacey Edwards.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As the islanders enjoyed drinks in the garden, the four newbies arrived.

All the contestants gathered around the fire pit and got chatting to the new arrivals, who admitted they just wanted to have a good time and see if they could make any deeper bonds.

Davide Sanclimenti was then sent on a tour with the girls, while Danica went off with the boys.

Watching them on the terrace, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu chatted to Adam Collard about this being a test to see whether Davide's feelings for her were true or not.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.