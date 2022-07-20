What happened in Love Island episode 44 last night? Full recap

The game was followed by a trip to Vibe Club , after which the Love Island 2022 line-up were hit with a huge twist as Laura Whitmore arrived.

ITV2's Love Island continued on Tuesday night (20th July), with the islanders resuming their game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

The host revealed that that public had been voting for their favourite couple and one boy and one girl would be leaving the villa for good.

Didn't get to tune in last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch-up, otherwise here's our full recap of Love Island episode 44.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened in Love Island last night?

Snog, Marry, Pie resumed with the boys having their turn. Billy Brown was up first, and his choices shocked many, especially his partner Danica Taylor, as he decided to kiss Gemma Owen, marry Paige Thorne and pie Tasha Ghouri.

As she watched on, Danica wondered why he hadn't chosen her despite being in a couple.

Next up was Andrew Le Page, who chose to kiss Paige, marry his girlfriend Tasha and pie Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

It was Dami Hope's turn, and he opted for kissing Summer Botwe, marrying Indiyah Polack and pieing Tasha - although Indiyah was far from impressed as she chucked the ring in the pool.

Ekin-Su got pied ITV

The game continued with Adam Collard kissing Danica, marrying Paige and pieing Ekin-Su as he accused her of being a "flirt". It was now time for Davide to make his choices, as he kissed Paige, married Ekin-Su and pied Tasha.

Deji Adeniyi put a smile on Danica's face as he chose to kiss her, before proposing to Paige and slapping a pie right on Indiyah's face.

Lastly it was Luca's turn. He kissed Ekin-Su for being Gemma's best mate, chose to marry Gemma, and pied Tasha, insisting it was "just a game".

Following the "game", Tasha chatted to Andrew and admitted that she felt the boys were being very personal. Upon hearing this, Luca and Dami decided to apologise to her, and calm was restored in the Love Island villa. Well at least for them, as Danica wasn't pleased with Billy...

As she chatted to Summer and Indiyah, she revealed her disappointment in him. She then learned that Billy had told the boys about her salon opening the night before, and was now fuming.

Billy decided to pull her for a chat, and admitted that he was under the belief that she'd already told the girls about their night in bed. He said he was only being silly during the game, although he didn't really think there was a romantic connection between them, but would still be willing to get to know her.

Luara Whitmore ITV

Later that evening, Billy chatted to Deji and Adam, who told him that he was wrong for the way he treated Danica. He decided to pull her for another chat, in which he ended things with her.

The next day the islanders received a text telling them to get ready for a party at Vibe Club. They all got dressed up and arrived at the club to a VIP party hostel by DJ Joel Corry.

During the party, Ekin-Su and Gemma encouraged Danica to let Billy know how she really felt. The dancer, 21, went over to Billy and gave him a piece of her mind, but he felt her tune had changed drastically.

The party was soon interrupted by Laura, who arrived to reveal that the public had been voting for their favourites and the two boys and two girls with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

She then revealed the two girls in the bottom as Danica and Summer, and the two boys as Dami and Billy.

It was now up to the saved islanders to choose who they wanted to keep in the villa and who they wanted to send home.

Who will it be?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Read more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.