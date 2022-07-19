What happened in Love Island episode 43 last night? Full recap

ITV2's Love Island continued with a jam-packed episode last night. First the Love Island 2022 line-up played a game of Suck and Blow, in which they had to choose the person who they thought most related to the statement on the card.

The next day, the islanders got to play Snog, Marry, Pie and there were a lot of pies in two people's faces – can you guess who?

Didn't get to tune in?

You can watch Love Island on catch up. Otherwise, here's a full recap of what happened on Love Island episode 43.

What happened in Love Island episode 43?

Love Island 2022's Luca and Tasha ITV

After calling Summer Botwe "fake" in front of the entire villa, Dami decided to make things right between them. He pulled her for a chat to explain his annoyance, and she maintained that he'd given her hope during Casa Amor. The pair eventually made up and Dami put together some kind of apology.

Later that day, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made up as they shared a kiss at the fire pit.

It was now time to play a game of Suck and Blow. The islanders who dropped the card had to read out the statement on it and kiss or carry out an action with the person they thought it most applied to.

Dami decided to rub Andrew's feet as the islander he thought was being walked over most, while Luca gave Tasha a piggyback ride as the person who was 'riding someone's coattails' to get further along in the villa.

Tasha gave Davide and Ekin-Su a high-five for being the "fakest" couple, and Dami kissed Ekin-Su for being the islander who is playing "the biggest game".

Following the game, Tasha complained to Andrew about Luca and Dami's behaviour. As they sat at the mini fire pit, they listened to Dami and Luca laughing with the rest of the islanders, causing Andrew to walk over and tell them that they could hear every word they were saying.

Luca and Dami insisted that they'd say everything to Andrew's face, but he wasn't impressed.

That night, Deji Adeniyi decided to make his move on Danica Taylor. She admitted that she was getting to know Billy Brown, but wasn't closed off.

The next morning, she revealed that she'd opened her salon for Billy that night.

As they chilled by the poolside, the islanders received a text saying that it was time for a game for Snog, Marry, Pie. The girls were up first, and they didn't hold back.

Danica opted to snog Billy, marry Davide and pie Luca, after the way he treated her when she picked him upon arrival.

Up next was Summer, who kissed Adam Collard, married Billy and got her revenge as she pied Dami.

Ekin was next, kissing Adam, marrying Davide and pie-ing Dami, although Paige Thorne didn't look too impressed by her comments towards Adam. Is someone a little jealous?

The game continued as Tasha gave Billy a peck, chose to marry her boyfriend Andrew and pied Luca right in the face, while calling him a "bad friend".

Summer pies Dami ITV

It was now time for Indiyah to make her choices, and we weren't expecting this. She gave her kiss to Deji, got down on one knee for Billy and pied Dami right in the face - ouch!

Gemma decided to kiss Dami as he's Luca's best mate, marry Luca and pie Billy to make it clear that she wasn't interested.

Lastly, it was Paige's turn. She kissed Adam, married Dami and pied Luca for being a "stirrer".

Who will the boys choose when they get their turn?

