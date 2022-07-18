Tonight's episode of Love Island will see the return of Snog Marry Pie – the classic challenge in which contestants choose one member of the opposite sex to snog, one who they can see themselves marrying and another who gets a messy pie shoved in their face.

As iconic Love Island challenges go, season 8 has ticked off a few already, from the ultimate test that is Casa Amor to last night's drama-fest that was Movie Night – but it doesn't stop there!

After Sunday's Movie Night hit several couples hard, from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti to the previously rock solid Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, there couldn't be a better time for launching pies at faces – especially since the islanders get the chance to play a game of 'Suck and Blow' the night before that appears to strain a few relationships.

"The game of 'Suck and Blow' causes Andrew Le Page to doubt his friendship with Dami Hope and Luca following some of their choices," ITV teases.

In the first look video, we watch as Luca is asked to choose the islander that is "riding their partner's coattails" in the competition and goes for Tasha Ghouri – resulting in an angry Andrew telling the boys: "Apparently, you would say everything to my face and obviously you haven't."

The Suck and Blow drama continues into the game of Snog Marry Pie, with ITV teasing: "After the previous game, is this Tasha's chance to make her feelings about the boys clear?"

While sneak-peek images reveal that Luca, Dami and Billy will be receiving pies, we don't know much else about the outcome of the challenge – but as we all know, revenge is a dish best served cold (and ideally covered in whipped cream).

The rest of the episode will see Ekin-Su and Davide talk through their relationship after the revelations that came to light in the Movie Night challenge, while Adam Collard advises Davide to give her another chance.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

