What happened on Love Island episode 3 last night? Full recap

The decision meant that Liam Llewellyn was now a single man, and with a recoupling set to take place at the end of the week, this put him at risk of being dumped from the island.

That is, until two new girls walked into the villa.

Didn't get to tune in last night? Here's everything that happened on episode 3 of Love Island, including how to watch Love Island on catch up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened on Love Island season 8 episode 3 last night?

Following Davide's decision to couple up with Gemma Owen, the contestants went their separate ways to discuss the new couple.

Liam was feeling a little down about Davide's decision but was still keen to get to know Gemma, telling the other boys that she didn't have a choice.

Davide pulled his new lady for a chat, and she seemed very pleased with his decision. However, she decided that it'd be best to talk to Liam before the night was over. The former couple chatted, and it looked like Gemma could still be interested as she told him she still wanted to get to know him as well as Davide.

Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page were being very cordial, as they both agreed to talk to Tasha Ghouri. Well, at least that's what everyone thought until Andrew got into bed that night and told Tasha that Luca had a top three list and she wasn't in it.

Andrew in Love Island ITV

The next day, Davide and Gemma went off on their first date, and the conversation turned to marriage and babies.

During the afternoon, Luca pulled Tasha for a chat and confessed that he fancies her and wants to continue getting to know her. Tasha took the opportunity to question Luca about his top three list, which Andrew had told her she wasn't on. Luca told her she was "right up there," leading both to come to the conclusion that Andrew could be playing games. And this didn't sit well with Luca!

Gemma and Davide returned from their date, and Davide revealed to the guys that he'd be going in for a kiss during the night. During her debrief with the girls, Gemma revealed that she was now leaning more towards Davide than Liam.

ITV

Later that evening, Luca decided to talk to Andrew one-on-one, telling him he wasn't impressed by what he'd done. Andrew insisted it was a mistake, but Luca wasn't convinced. Next is was time for Tasha to give Andrew a piece of her mind. He apologised for lying to her, and she admitted that she wanted to slow things down a bit.

After feeling like things were going very slowly between them, Indiyah Polack pulled Ikenna Ekwonna for a chat and the pair chatted about their favourite colours.

Over in the kitchen, things turned up a notch as Dami Hope planted a kiss on Amber Beckford, showing that Damber is definitely a thing for 2022.

But things could be about to change as Luca received a text, saying two new girls - Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - were on their way to the villa.

Advertisement

Liam then received a text saying the public had voted for the two guys who they wanted to go on a date with the girls, and Liam had been chosen to date both. Oh, what a difference 24 hours makes!

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.