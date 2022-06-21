What happened in Love Island episode 15 last night? Full recap

Following their conversation from the night before, Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna decided to keep things more friendly, as she explored the possibilities with Dami Hope .

And the Love Island 2022 line-up soon learned that the public had been voting for their favourite girls and boys, and those in the bottom three would be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Didn't get to tune in?

You can watch Love Island on catch up, and check out our list on who has left Love Island so far. Otherwise, read on for our full recap of episode 15 - it was a goodun!

What happened in Love Island episode 15 last night?

Ekin-Su and Amber clashed in episode 15 ITV

As the islanders settled down for the evening, Jay Younger confessed to Ekin-Su that he didn't think the girls, specifically Amber and Paige Thorne, liked her. Upon hearing this, Ekin-Su decided to ask Amber what the issue is, to which the nanny confessed that she thinks the actress, 27, is "playing a game".

Paige and Gemma Owen then came over to join in with the chat and Gemma agreed with Amber as she called Ekin-Su "calculated", causing Ekin-Su to cry in the Beach Hut later that night.

The next day, Amber decided to clear the air with Ekin-Su and apologised for upsetting her. The girls made up and all was back to normal.

In the afternoon, the islanders had to take part in a challenge which saw them transferring liquids via their mouths to their partner to fill up a cocktail glass. Lovely!

Indiyah and Dami ITV

After the challenge, Indiyah and Ikenna chatted again, and she admitted that "something was missing". Ikenna didn't really say much, so it's still not clear how he felt as he retreated to a sun lounger and put his shades on.

Later that day, Dami revealed to Andrew Le Page that he wanted to explore things more with Indiyah. Andrew encouraged him to go for it, and in the evening, Dami told Indiyah that he wished he was sharing a bed with her. Go, Dami!

Love was certainly in the air that night, as Jacques O'Neill and Paige shared their first kiss.

But this is Love Island and nothing stays sweet forever, as the islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit.

Love Island's Paige and Jacques ITV

The contestants learned that the public had been voting for their favourite girl and boy, and those in the bottom three were at risk of being dumped from the island.

One by one, the islanders called out names of the contestants who had received the fewest votes.

For the girls, it was Amber, Tasha Ghouri and Ekin-Su. For the boys, it was Ikenna, Andrew and Jay.

We wonder who'll be going home...

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.