Love Island stars emotional as 2 contestants are dumped in first-look

In a sneak-peek clip at tonight's Love Island, fans get a glimpse at the islanders' reactions to the public vote results, with Luca Bish seen placing his head in his hands while both Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen begin to well up.

Last night's episode of Love Island ended on a major cliffhanger, with two contestants about to leave the villa, and judging by ITV2's latest first-look, the departure is set to be an emotional one.

After the public were given the choice to vote for their favourite male and female contestant in the villa, the results were read at the end of last night's episode, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Tasha Ghouri and Amber Beckford up for elimination out of the girls while Ikenna Ekwonna, Jay Younger and Andrew Le Page faced going home from the boys.

We'll have to wait until tonight to find out who out of the bottom six will be dumped from the villa – however, in more uplifting news, ITV has teased that new girl Danica Taylor will be getting to know Davide.

"I tick all the boxes but I'm still single!" he tells Danica, who responds: "That’s what I’m here for, Davide. You never know. Give it a couple of days and you might show your romantic side."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack will continue to get to know each other after expressing a romantic interest towards one another, with Dami asking her if she's ever been in love.

"I feel I've had loads of love for someone but I don't think I was 'in love'," she says before Dami asks: "What would it take for you to be in love?"

Later on in the episode, the islanders will be taking part in the game of truth or dare while Paige and Jacques O'Neill get their turn in the hideaway.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight (Tuesday 21st June) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.