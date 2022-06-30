Love Island fans spot editing error with Dami in two places at once

However, after last night's episode it's the show's editing which has fallen under the spotlight, after an apparent error has seen Dami appear on screen in two places at once, both in the same shot.

This season of Love Island has been full of plenty of on-screen drama, whether it's Ekin-Su 's row with Jay , or Gemma 's controversial early romance with Davide .

While the boys, including Dami, are gathered around the fire-pit, the girls can be seen in the background of a shot walking in the opposite direction - the only problem is that Dami appears to be with them as well.

A Twitter user spotted the bizarre moment in last night's show, which you can see here.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

This isn't the first time the show has featured an editing error that's been picked up on by fans. In last year's season, Brad appeared to dry off within seconds, while Kaz appeared in a conversation moments after a shot where she was nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile on the show, there's been plenty of speculation that Casa Amor will begin next week, with fans telling an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll that they think Dami and Indiyah will stay together despite being split apart, while they think Paige and Jacques, Luca and Gemma and Andrew and Tasha will all break up during the infamous, annual twist.

All should be revealed soon as we head towards the half-way point in this year's season. However, fans needn't worry about the show getting nearer to it's end for another year, as 2023 is set to feature not one, but two brand-new seasons for viewers to obsess over.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

