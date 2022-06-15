ITV has teased that Wednesday's instalment will see model Remi pull Indiyah for a chat, during which he asks how her relationship with Ikenna Ekwonna is going.

Love Island's latest bombshells Remi Lambert and Jay Younger may have arrived in the villa yesterday but they're not wasting any time, with the pair setting their sights on Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri in tonight's episode.

"It’s going alright, it’s going calm," she says. "Like obviously we’re both taking it slow, not rushing into anything. We are both on the same page and we both know that it’s early days and we’re not completely closing ourselves off, so it’s not a done deal. Time will tell."

He replies by letting her know that he's interested, adding: "As soon as I came in here I had my eyes on you, you know. I can't lie."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Jay tells Remi that he thinks there's trouble in paradise for Tasha and Andrew Le Page, despite the fact that the couple spent a night in the hideaway during yesterday's episode.

"Bro, let me tell you man, Tasha wants out of that relationship," he says. "100 per cent, mate. I think Tasha is probably wanting us to properly graft her but yeah, bro, it's all to play for."

Remi and Jay talking on Love Island ITV

In tonight's episode, Remi and Jay will be choosing three girls of their choice for a lunch date, with each of the girls making either a starter, main or dessert.

Jay picks Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha, while Remi chooses Indiyah, Paige and Ekin-Su, who felt let down by Davide in yesterday's episode – could she be one of the bombshells at the next re-coupling?

The Love Island 2022 line-up is currently made up of 14 islanders, with Afia Tonkmor having been dumped from the villa at the start of the week and Liam Llewellyn leaving the show after Day 5.

Advertisement

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.