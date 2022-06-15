Love Island newbie Remi pursues Indiyah as Jay claims Tasha wants to dump Andrew
Tonight's episode could see the demise of two established couples as bombshells Remi and Jay head on lunch dates.
Love Island's latest bombshells Remi Lambert and Jay Younger may have arrived in the villa yesterday but they're not wasting any time, with the pair setting their sights on Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri in tonight's episode.
ITV has teased that Wednesday's instalment will see model Remi pull Indiyah for a chat, during which he asks how her relationship with Ikenna Ekwonna is going.
"It’s going alright, it’s going calm," she says. "Like obviously we’re both taking it slow, not rushing into anything. We are both on the same page and we both know that it’s early days and we’re not completely closing ourselves off, so it’s not a done deal. Time will tell."
He replies by letting her know that he's interested, adding: "As soon as I came in here I had my eyes on you, you know. I can't lie."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, Jay tells Remi that he thinks there's trouble in paradise for Tasha and Andrew Le Page, despite the fact that the couple spent a night in the hideaway during yesterday's episode.
"Bro, let me tell you man, Tasha wants out of that relationship," he says. "100 per cent, mate. I think Tasha is probably wanting us to properly graft her but yeah, bro, it's all to play for."
In tonight's episode, Remi and Jay will be choosing three girls of their choice for a lunch date, with each of the girls making either a starter, main or dessert.
Jay picks Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha, while Remi chooses Indiyah, Paige and Ekin-Su, who felt let down by Davide in yesterday's episode – could she be one of the bombshells at the next re-coupling?
The Love Island 2022 line-up is currently made up of 14 islanders, with Afia Tonkmor having been dumped from the villa at the start of the week and Liam Llewellyn leaving the show after Day 5.
Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1