The dates continued on Love Island last night (Thursday 2nd February) following Casey O'Gorman and Jordan Odofin 's arrival in the villa - and there were some new love interests.

Episode 18

Episode 18 kicked off with Casey and Jordan continuing their dates. While Casey sat down with Olivia and Jessie Wynter, Jordan enjoyed dates with Olivia and Samie.

Back in the villa, Kai got his graft on as he pulled Olivia for a chat. He admitted that he wanted to get to know her more, and she agreed, saying that he was more her type but she wasn't sure if he was attracted to her.

With the dates over, the new bombshells returned to the villa and the islanders settled down for an evening in the garden. Lana decided to catch up with Casey about his dates, and it was good news for her as he revealed Jessie had friendzoned him.

Later that evening, Ron pulled Lana for a chat as he told her he was going to put in work to prove things to her. It comes after he made up with Shaq, after Shaq told him that he didn't like how he'd handled things with Lana. The boys decided to put it behind them and move forward.

Ron made Lana breakfast on Love Island.

The next morning, Ron let his actions do the talking as he offered to make breakfast for Lana, unluckily for Casey who had the same idea but was too late. Lana and Ron sat down and enjoyed their avocado on toast and he insisted he would "win" her over.

That afternoon, Will Young received a text telling the islanders that it was a time for a challenge. The Love Island 2023 cast headed off for a kissing competition. With the boys blindfolded, each girl took turns to plant their perfect kiss on them. The boys then scored them and the girl with the most points was the winner - but who was it?

Tanya wins the kissing competition on Love Island. ITV

After tallying up the scores, Jessie revealed that Tanya had won the competition - much to Shaq's disappointment. Following the game, he ranted to Ron and told him he wouldn't be speaking to Tanya first and once they did, he'd "tell her about herself".

Tanya had a slightly different view on the situation, telling the girls that Shaq's behaviour was going to give her the "ick" and that he should be happy that all the boys got a taste of what he gets everyday. And the drama didn't stop there, as Olivia pulled Lana for a chat to express her concerns about Tanyel and Ron.

At the end of the episode, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite boy - but what will this mean for those with the lowest votes?

