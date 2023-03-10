But there was a twist, as the Love Island 2023 cast had a big decision to make while on their dates. After spending a romantic time together, each couple had to vote for who they thought was the least compatible couple. Those with the most votes will be at risk of being dumped from the show.

Didn't get to tune in last night? Don't fret — RadioTimes.com has got you covered with our video recap above.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode 53 kicked off with the islanders receiving a text saying that they'd be going on their final dates.

First up was Lana and Ron, who were treated to a magical floating breakfast on water. Their date was accompanied by a spine-tingling performance from a South African choir.

Talking about their Love Island journey, Ron said: “Day 1 and now look at where we are, having a breakfast date on a river, a floating date!”

Lana added: “It’s like overwhelming joy. I’m just buzzing that we’ve had this journey together and we are here now; I’ve loved every second.”

Talk then turned to how much they both want to meet each other's families, with Ron telling Lana: “My mum will adore you.”

The couple then had to decide who they wanted to vote for as the least compatible.

Tom and Samie on their final date on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Next up was Samie and Tom, who arrived at their date in style with Tom driving them in a classic red Ferrari.

They were treated to a private mountainside restaurant located in the middle of a lake and decorated with red rose petals, with a harpist to serenade them.

“This feels like a dream doesn’t it?” Tom said before admitting to Samie that he thinks he's falling for her.

At the end of the date, the couple had a decision to make as they went through each couple, stating their strong points and flaws.

Lastly, it was time for Tanya and Shaq to go for their date.

Shaq and Tanya on their final date on winter Love island 2023. ITV

Arriving at their date, they were greeted by a string quartet within a rose and candle-lit location, and as they sat down Shaq had a big question to ask Tanya.

“With you I’ve found the one, I don’t want anyone else," he said before asking her to be his girlfriend.

After letting out a scream, Tanya said "yes", giving us the second official couple of season 9.

As the date drew to a close, the couple had to discuss who they'd be voting for. One by one, they went through each couple and shared their thoughts on each.

While they admitted Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have a good connection, they worried as they'd had the shortest relationship, and Tanya mentioned that Kai had previously dated Olivia Hawkins. And when it came to Lana and Ron, there were also some concerns due to Ron's head turning in the earlier weeks of season 9.

Who will they have chosen?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.