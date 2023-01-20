The arrival of three bombshells this week has seen the Love Island 2023 cast grow incredibly quickly and with a re-coupling scheduled for tonight, tensions couldn't be higher.

After four days of flirty chats, spicy games and lots of "cracking on", there was finally some drama in the Love Island villa last night, with one particular friendship approaching its breaking point.

If you missed out on Thursday's episode, then not to worry – you can catch up with our Love Island recap video above.

Last night's episode began with Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins checking in with one another after Ron's date with bombshell Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown in episode 3. While Ron told Lana that he was still focused on her, he later revealed Zara ticks all of his boxes. Could this be our first Love Island love triangle?

We know for certain that it's not the last after yesterday saw bombshell David Salako hit it off with Tanya Mahenga, describing her as the girl version of himself, while Zara also liked the look of Kai Fagan, who is coupled up with Tanyel Revan.

She's not the only one, with Anna-May Robey telling Kai that she still feels a connection with him – leading Tanyel to admit that she felt jealous over seeing Kai chat to Anna-May.

Struggling to deal with her feelings for Kai, Tanyel decided to make him jealous by flirting with Ron, confusing the financial advisor even more.

The chats were briefly paused for a game of beer pong, which ruled out David as a potential match for Tanya after she was disappointed with their kiss. Meanwhile, Tanyel firmly planted one on Ron in a bid to annoy Kai.

Sparks began to fly when Zara said that Olivia Hawkins was the most "two-faced" islander and kissed Tom Clare, who she's currently coupled up with. Olivia did not take the move well, telling some of the girls that she thinks Zara is "calculated".

Meanwhile, Haris Namani brought up David's kiss with Tanya, resulting in a huge argument between the TV salesman and Shaq Muhammad, who accused him of "s**t-stirring". With the two boys having to be separated, the episode ended on a rather punchy note. I guess we'll have to tune in tonight to find out what happened between the two islanders!

