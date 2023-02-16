The Love Island 2023 cast were out in full force last night as Casa Amor continued.

One boy was feeling a little guilty about his recent actions, however. After locking lips with Layla the night before, Will Young worried about Jessie Wynter and decided to let the new bombshell down gently.

Didn't get to tune in to Love Island last night? Don't fret, RadioTimes.com has got you covered with our recap video above.

Don't forget to check out our brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Episode 31 continued with the original islanders getting to know the Casa Amor 2023 cast.

In Casa Amor, Olivia was having a chat with Martin who gave her his thoughts on Kai.

“I don’t know Kai, I have no problems against him, but I feel like you’re not even his number one or number two nor three even…” Martin admitted. “You think I’m not even his number three?” Olivia then asked.

Back in the main villa, Kai was spending some time with Sanam. Despite sharing a kiss with Casey the day before, Sanam was feeling Mr Fagan today and laid it on Factor 50 with the school teacher as she asked him to put some sun lotion on her behind. He accepted the offer, and the pair shared a kiss afterwards.

Over at Casa, Lana Jenkins and Jessie were chatting about their boys, at which point Jessie admitted that she misses Will.

Speaking of new boy Frankie, she said: “It’s making me miss Will. Talking to him I just think my heart’s really closed off. Yesterday I was thinking a lot about what they’re doing in the villa and I was starting to feel that jealousy feeling."

Explaining how she’d feel if Ron Hall was with someone else after Casa Amor, Lana said: “It would be done for me, 100 per cent.”

Jessie added: “It takes a lot for me to trust. But I feel like if what Will and I have is true he’d actually be sitting there feeling the same way.”

Tanya didn't have the same feelings about her man, however, as she had her first kiss with Martin later that night in bed, and Olivia and Maxwell shared another kiss.

Maxwell and Olivia on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

In the evening, Will decided to pull Layla for a chat to discuss their kiss from the night before. He admitted that he finds her attractive, but that he still has strong feelings for Jessie. In the end, they decided to just be friends.

Meanwhile, Casey was exploring more than a friendship with Cynthia, as the pair shared not one but two kisses - one of which saw Cynthia straddling him on a day bed.

Up on the terrace, Terrace Tom returned as he locked lips with Lydia - but will he be twisting and choosing to couple up with her or will he stick with Samie Elishi, who could be coming back to the villa alone after admitting that new boy Ryan is giving her the "ick"?

Only time will tell, with the ultimate recoupling set to kick off on Thursday night's episode. We can't wait!

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm tonight.

