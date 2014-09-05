From bios to videos to vital statistics, here's all you need to know about this year's campmates...

Michael Buerk

Jimmy Bullard

Craig Charles

Gemma Collins

Carl Fogarty MBE

Nadia Forde

Vicki Michelle MBE

Tinchy Stryder

Melanie Sykes

Kendra Wilkinson

The rumours

Alex Reid

Quick, ITV - there's a willing one! Cage fighter Alex Reid says he quite fancies a trip Down Under telling the Daily Star: "I would love to do it. It would be absolutely fantastic for me." Although he's already concerned about how he'd get on with the Bush Tucker Trials. "I'm not tough. Even though I was a paratrooper, I really hate heights. It would be hilarious."

Reid won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2010 and it seems he's got an idea for winning over viewers once more: "I would put on a sexier shower scene than Myleene Klass. Forget the white bikini, just wait for my loincloth."

RT verdict: 7 out of true

Tulisa

There has been a whole lot of buzz around the former N-Dubz singer suggesting she's planning to hop from a stint at Judges' Houses on this year's X Factor to the jungle. She was spotted in a white bikini (apparently no one is ever going to let that go, Myleene) which added fuel to the fire. But a spokesperson has rubbished the rumours telling the Metro. "Tulisa is not doing I'm A Celebrity and is not in talks."

RT verdict: 0 out of true

Dynamo

"I would probably be good on it," the magician tells the Daily Star, which is a bit of an understatement, isn't it? He would be brilliant! If he was asked to do something he didn't want to do he could just disappear, or suddenly swap out a plate of dodgy looking bugs for a huge cheeseburger. Although he adds, "I could eat those worms."

Dynamo quite fancies being in the jungle with Eminem saying they could just "geek out" over comic books. He's just finished filming Magician Impossible, so why not, eh?

RT verdict: 4 out of true

Tom Daley

Diver Tom Daley has had a taste of Australia on his own globe-trotting show Tom Daley Goes Global and it's thought he could be heading for a stint in the jungle. He's already done a fair few adrenaline-filled activities, although he did also check into a hotel when the going got tough.

The popular sportsman has probably got a bit of diving training he should be doing too though...

RT verdict: 4 out of true

Michelle Keegan

The former Coronation Street actress can't move for reality show rumours at the moment. It was thought she'd pop up on this year's Strictly Come Dancing to compete with her fiancé Mark Wright but she's left him to it.

Now rumours also suggest TV bosses are keen to see the actress in the jungle. Mark has already been on the Ant and Dec-fronted show and appeared to have a fab time, placing second to McFly's Dougie Poynter. Perhaps he can convince her?

RT verdict: 6 out of true

Brianne Delcourt

Former Dancing on Ice professional skater Brianne Delcourt is rumoured to be swapping cool ice rinks for the hot jungle amid her public break-up with former EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas. She is a real "pocket rocket, she always speaks her mind and is fearless" a source tells The Sun.

A stay in the jungle would give the skater a chance to publicly air her grievances after splitting with her ex: "He's been nasty and he's lied," Delcourt told the newspaper, "when all I've done for the last two years is try to help and protect him."

RT verdict: 7 out of true

Chloe Sims

TOWIE star Joey Essex was a hit in the jungle last year, doing just about every Bush Tucker trial going, and he's got an idea about who should go in next - his cousin Chloe Sims. "I think Chloe would be great in the jungle because she's very opinionated," Essex tells BANG Showbiz of the TOWIE star. "I think she would do very well in there".

Although he admits he's "not sure" how she'd feel about the eating trials. "It's one of those, isn't it? You get there and you either do or you don't and you've just got to be brave." But will she appreciate the nomination, Joey?

RT verdict: 2 out of true

Melanie Sykes

The Let’s Do Lunch co-host is said to be among the stars wanted for the jungle, the Daily Star reports. A 'show source' told the paper, "Mel will be great value. She is single, too, so there's hope for a romance." Perhaps her fellow daytime presenter Gino D’Acampo could tempt her after his stint Down Under. Or put her off…

RT verdict: 4 out of true

Paddy McGuinness

"I'd be the first one with a kangaroo's testicle in my mouth," The Take Me Out host tells the Mirror... but only if he's broke. “I’d never deny it [was for the money]. I wouldn’t say, ‘I’m here for the journey.’ To be honest, I think people would respect you a bit more for it."

And we were all ready with our 'let the kangaroo testicle see the mouth' bit...

RT verdict: 0 out of true

Gemma Merna

After eight years playing Carmel McQueen on Hollyoaks, Gemma Merna's diary is looking pretty clear for a stint in the jungle. But could she set aside her beauty regime to brave the stinky toilet and waterfall showers of the I'm a Celeb camp? It would appear so... The actress herself has said, "It would be a real challenge, physically and mentally. I know some people who have done it and say it was a great experience" adding to the Metro, "‘I loved doing Splash so would never say never."

RT verdict: 7 out of true

Gemma Collins

Rumours are rife that Gemma Collins is going to leave TOWIE for a stint in the jungle. "Gemma feels she's done her time on TOWIE and is keen to try new things. She believes her profile is high enough to jump ship and go it alone," a source tells the Sun. She's had a taste of reality shows with Splash! and what with fellow TOWIE stars Mark Wright and Joey Essex in recent series, perhaps the name could just be changed to The Only Way Is The Jungle?

RT verdict: 5 out of true

Rustie Lee

TV chef Rustie Lee admitted she wanted to go in the jungle way back in 2003 telling TeleText at the time:

"I'm still hoping they might choose me. I've got a lot to offer. I'll definitely provide a few laughs and I can sing to the other contestants."

11 years on, perhaps the drive is still there as her name keeps popping up on rumour lists. The jungle campmates love a chef after all.

RT verdict: 6 out of true

Teri Hatcher

Former Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher is apparently "in training" for this series, with a source telling SWSN, "She wants to make sure she’s in great shape and looks her best.”

But it wouldn't be the first time the Hollywood star has sampled some creepy crawlies. During a recent trip to Cornwall, the former Bond Girl and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actress told West Briton she's been "eating locust and other weird creatures". Perhaps she's been getting in some early training?

RT verdict: 3 out of true

Vicky Pattison

Soon-to-be-ex-Geordie Shore housemate Vicky has already dropped some heavy hints she'd be up for a stint in the jungle. "I would like to pop up in the jungle," she said in her exit interview with MTV. "I think I'd have no problems after my experience on Geordie Shore and all the sort of creepy crawlies I've encountered doing this. Putting a kangaroo ball in my mouth – that just would not bother me in the slightest. I think I've probably had worse in my mouth."

We reckon she's right. But there's one obstacle that stands in the way of Vicky's stint in the house. Speaking last year, her equally perma-tanned, sexually-charged housemate Charlotte Crosby revealed the I'm a Celeb casting agents weren't interested in the Geordie Shore worldies: "They were like, 'No way, we'd never have anyone from Geordie Shore'. But they put porn stars in there and Page 3 girls!" Can Vicky change their minds?

RT verdict: 7 out of true

Max George

The Wanted star is being hailed the 'hot favourite' to enter the jungle, after the Sun claim he's almost definitely signed up. Always good to have a singer in camp. Remember when Peter Andre came up with Insania? Yes, let's have more of that please.

Boy band member Dougie Poynter (now of McBusted fame) was crowned champ, as was Westlife's Kian Egan, so he could do blooming well in there.

RT verdict 7 out of true

Roy Keane

The no-nonsense 43-year-old Manchester United legend might be the last person you'd expect to take part in a reality TV show but Keane recently admitted he's "more open to stuff now."

"I’ve had the Celebrity Big Brother offers and the jungle stuff," he told Shortlist."I met the jungle people but I thought 'nah, not for me'. But the more you say no, the more determined they are to get you, so who knows? There’s more to life than football."

Maybe Aston Villa should start looking for a new assistant manager...

RT verdict 4 out of true

Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman is an unlikely outsider to enter this year's camp but a flurry of bets on the musician – along with boxer Ricky Hatton and US wrestler Hulk Hogan – have meant dramatically shortened odds on the trio heading for the Aussie jungle.

"No-one knows for sure who is going Down Under this month but a lot of people think Liam, Ricky and Hulk Hogan will be in the line-up,’ said Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica Bridge. "There are multiple bets being placed on them so we have to recognise the signs and not get caught short."

Now, while we recognise that the reality of Mr Gallagher sharing his expletive-ridden conversation around the campfire is unlikely, we're still getting excited by the prospect...

RT Verdict: 1 out of true

Michael Buerk

The former BBC newsreader is tipped to be the surprise entry to this year's list of contestants – although, according to The Sun, I'm a Celeb bosses are having to fork out to win him over.

"Every year I’m A Celebrity try to get at least one name that makes jaws drop and Michael could be the best ever," a 'TV source' told the newspaper."They’ve had to pay through the nose but he’s worth every penny."

Buerk, 68, is known for his reporting on the Ethiopian famine in 1984 which inspired the Band Aid charity single and subsequent Live Aid concert. He presented the BBC's Ten O'Clock News until 2003 and nowadays fronts Radio 4's The Moral Maze.

We reckon he'd have some pretty compelling anecdotes to share during those long and drawn out days under the Aussie sun...

RT verdict: 5 out of true

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns later this month - see the start date and time here plus check out the latest trailer.