Geordie Shore cast banned from appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Charlotte Crosby revealed that, despite asking to enter the jungle, the show was blacklisted
It looks like the cast of Geordie Shore won’t be getting the chance to eat kangaroo testicles any time soon: they have been blacklisted by I’m A Celebtity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby, one of the loud, tanned, sexually-charged cast members featured in the show, revealed as much after being asked if she would ever appear in the jungle.
"[I'd] like to do I'm a Celeb, but they won't have us," she said. "They were like, 'No way, we'd never have anyone from Geordie Shore'. But they put porn stars in there and Page 3 girls!"
The 22-year-old went on to tell New magazine that she had asked to go on the ITV programme, but was told they would "never" recruit anyone from Geordie Shore due to the graphic nature of the reality show which follows a group of friends in their day-to-day sweary, boozy exploits.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, famed for tasks in which celebrities eat creepy crawlies, returns later this year with its thirteenth series.