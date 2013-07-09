"[I'd] like to do I'm a Celeb, but they won't have us," she said. "They were like, 'No way, we'd never have anyone from Geordie Shore'. But they put porn stars in there and Page 3 girls!"

The 22-year-old went on to tell New magazine that she had asked to go on the ITV programme, but was told they would "never" recruit anyone from Geordie Shore due to the graphic nature of the reality show which follows a group of friends in their day-to-day sweary, boozy exploits.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, famed for tasks in which celebrities eat creepy crawlies, returns later this year with its thirteenth series.