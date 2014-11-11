Jimmy says: “I remember looking at the gaffer [Fabio Capello] on my first day and thinking, ‘I can’t believe how much he looks like Postman Pat; it’s him!’ The only thing that was missing was the black and white cat."

Famous, why? A half-decent footballer with a keen eye for a quick gag

Bio: The ex-Wigan and Fulham midfielder played for six different clubs before being forced to retire in 2012 at the age of 33 due to a knee injury.

He's never been shy of playing the fool for the cameras, even mucking about when he should be acting serious for Sky Sports (see below). But he had a charm on the pitch as well. Fulham boss Chris Coleman called him "the best £2 million we've ever spent".

Since hanging up his boots two years ago Jimmy's tried his hand at golf, even qualifying for the EuroPro Tour last year. He's also a dab hand at fishing, and claims to have caught a 22lb carp in Aldershot. Maybe this year's campers will be treated to a fish barbecue?

Then: playing the fool for Sky Sports

Now: just playing the fool