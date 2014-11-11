Famous, why? Gemma is known for being a main character in structured reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) since its second series in 2011

Gemma says: “You ain’t never going to get this candy” "I’m Gemma Collins, I’m 34, I’ve earned my divaship" (She is actually 33)

Bio: Known for her hilarious and diva-like storylines on TOWIE, Gemma's already had a brief insight into the jungle as a panelist on ITV2's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now, where she joined Peter Andre and Joe Swash in commenting on the show. Gemma recently appeared on Who's Doing the Dishes and took the plunge on series two of celebrity diving show Splash. When she got voted out she said, "this is the best news I've heard all day"...

Then: Gemma organises a singles night

Now: Gemma sings As Long As He Needs Me from Oliver Twist as she cooks up an Essex feast on Who's Doing The Dishes...