Craig says: “It's evolve or die, really, you have to evolve, you have to move on otherwise it just becomes stagnant”

Famous, why? Craig made his name playing the lazy Liverpudlian Lister in cult sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf, and now stars as cabbie Lloyd Mullaney in Coronation Street

Bio: Craig began his career as a contemporary and urban poet on the cabaret circuit, before moving into standup in the mid-1980s. He has appeared in every episode of Red Dwarf since it began in 1988, and hosted BBC2/Channel 5's metal-rending classic Robot Wars from 1998-2004. Since 2005 he has been a regular on Coronation Street, though he was suspended from the soap in 2006 during his public battle with drugs and alcohol abuse. He was welcomed back to Weatherfield in 2007, and currently has a dedicated following for his live Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 2.

Then: Craig’s character Lister in Red Dwarf tries to teach robot Kryten how to lie

Now: Craig as Lloyd Mullaney in Coronation Street