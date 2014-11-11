Michael says: “I’m a frightful snob and perhaps it’s time for me to take myself less seriously” “I am going to miss booze... I am not sure I have been three weeks without a drink since I was a teenager!”

Famous, why? A stalwart BBC newsreader, reporter and presenter

Bio: Michael is best-remembered for his reporting on the 1984 Ethiopia famine, which inspired the Band Aid charity record, and on Apartheid in South Africa. He's also known as the host of BBC1's long-running emergency service reconstruction series 999 and has presented The Moral Maze on Radio 4 since 1990. But not all Michael's jobs have been so serious – in 2010, he narrated Sky 1 reality show Pineapple Dance Studios....

More like this

Advertisement

Video: Michael recalls the great storm of 1987 in a 999 special