I have a soft spot for fashion designer David Emanuel, but for him or Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter to win over Joey or Kian seems bonkers.

Joey did most of the trials, ate every weird meal sent into camp with the biggest grin on his face, he invented words... jungle life was better with a splash of Joey Essex. It won’t be reem without him I should say.

Although Joey did seem to have some ideas of what he could do upon leaving the jungle – a cookbook. After all, he revealed he’s learned to cook without all the usual kitchen equipment. A microwave, a tin of beans... yes Joey really did venture far from his culinary comfort zone.

I’d personally rather a book of Joey-isms. I for one certainly think confrontate is starting to make perfect sense...

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight night at 9.45pm on ITV