Amy placed fifth in the competition. The former champ of modelling reality show Signed by Katie Price tried her hand at her share of Bushtucker Trials - even getting upset when she didn't get a chance to take part in a group challenge.

She formed a camp bond with TOWIE star Joey Essex, and memorably taught him how to tell the time. The pair got to share the jungle treehouse during their time in the camp, although both failed to score a trip on the Halfway Holiday - an additional treat added to this year's series.

Yet it was how the other campmates viewed Amy that dominated her time in the camp. From whispers in corners, to discussions on who she actually was, the model seemed to be the hot topic of jungle chitter chatter.

Hiding her contraband items, including concealer and gum, didn't do much for her popularity in the camp - although Amy was keen to keep up her moral and attempted to build bridges with the campers around her.

Where to begin with Joey Essex?

I have to say, I thought he was in it to win it. Yet he’s had to wave goodbye to his jungle school.

He arrived with his white teeth, tight shorts and fear of sky diving. He leaves not only with some jungle memories, but the ability to tell the time, know the difference between lettuce and cabbage and a few extra songs - 'I won eight stars, hey, hey, hey' for example.

He's wowed with his very own dictionary of words. From 'confrontate' to 'thinkable', throwing in a 'what you sayin'?' every now and again. Which I think is a good thing, although not as good as 'sick' and 'reem' obviously. And counting. He loves counting.

Joey can certainly hold his head high, leaving the Aussie camp as a hero of the Bushtucker Trials. Nothing seemed too much for him to take on - apart from knowing the words to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive of course.

The camp took him into their hearts, the public wanted more, more and more of Joey and he'll no doubt find himself in the I'm A Celebrity hall of fame for being one of the most entertaining celeb guests ever to take on the camping challenge.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night at 9.45pm on ITV