Tinchy says: Rihanna would be his dream campmate. “She is cool and has so much energy around her”. And he’s going to miss his music. “I listen to it all day. Now I can’t and that is going to be weird!”

Famous, why? A rapper and businessman

Bio: Tinchy has had chart success with tracks including Breakaway and Something About Your Smile, and has worked with the likes of N-Dubz and Taio Cruz. But most recently he hit the headlines for his collaboration with the Chuckle Brothers for charity single “To Me – To You (Bruv)”.

Then: Performing with N-Dubz on their track Number 1

Now: That song with the Chuckle Brothers