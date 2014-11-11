I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2014: Tinchy Stryder
From teaming up with the Chuckle Brothers on a charity single to heading into the jungle, Tinchy is full of surprises right now
Name: Tinchy Styder
Age: 28
Tinchy says: Rihanna would be his dream campmate. “She is cool and has so much energy around her”. And he’s going to miss his music. “I listen to it all day. Now I can’t and that is going to be weird!”
Famous, why? A rapper and businessman
Bio: Tinchy has had chart success with tracks including Breakaway and Something About Your Smile, and has worked with the likes of N-Dubz and Taio Cruz. But most recently he hit the headlines for his collaboration with the Chuckle Brothers for charity single “To Me – To You (Bruv)”.
More like this
Then: Performing with N-Dubz on their track Number 1
Now: That song with the Chuckle Brothers