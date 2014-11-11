I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2014: Melanie Sykes
Let's Do... jungle lunch? Melanie Sykes follows in the footsteps of co-host Gino D'Acampo, going Down Under for the 14th series of I'm A Celebrity
Name: Melanie Sykes
Age: 44
Mel says: “Who wants some of my beef stew... and no it’s not a euphemism”
Famous, why? From Today with Des and Mel via Loose Women to MotoGP, Mel's a familiar face on our telly boxes.
Bio: Mel's perhaps best-known for co-hosting Today with Des and Mel with Des O’Connor and more recently Let’s Do Lunch with former I’m A Celeb campmate Gino D’Acampo. We wonder if this was a goofy dare at the office Christmas party that the stunning presenter has actually gone through with…
Then: Interviewing McFly (including former King of the Jungle Dougie) on Des and Mel
Now: With Gino at lunch time
