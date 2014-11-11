Vicki says: "Oh René"

Famous, why? For playing Yvette Carte-Blanche in war comedy 'Allo 'Allo

Bio: Vicki Michelle is most well known for playing provocative French waitress Yvette in popular BBC comedy 'Allo 'Allo, though nowadays she's a regular on the pantomime circuit. She's dabbled in reality TV, starring in Celebrity MasterChef, but never thought she'd venture into the world of I'm A Celeb.

So why is she going Down Under? "All my friends like Biggins and Lorraine Chase have told me how amazing and how life changing it was for them and so I wanted to do it when I was asked."

She's keen to fly the flag for older women: "Don't write us off! I do think women are fit now. All the knowledge I have gleaned of being older will be put to use!"

Although she won't be donning a bikini. "Let’s not compete with the younger ones!" she says.

Then: Playing sexy waitress in 'Allo 'Allo

Now: Testing her culinary mettle in Celebrity MasterChef