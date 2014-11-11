Carl says: "Hunger is what I’m dreading most. If I haven’t got food, I will get bored"

Famous, why? World Superbike champ and bike racing legend

Bio: The biker from Blackburn had some seriously hot wheels in the 90s, notching up 59 race wins and four World Superbike Championships between 1994 and 1999.

Carl was forced to retire from the sport in 2000 after a dreadful collision with another racer; he hit the tyre barriers at almost 100 miles an hour, and smashed his left shoulder. He said at the time, "The doctors told me I would never be the same person I was, that I wouldn't be able to ride a bike like I did. I didn't want to believe them, but it's true."

Carl was known as 'Foggy' during his racing days, but although he has never had any trouble with speed he revealed before going into the jungle that he doesn't have much of a head for heights.

Then: the need for SPEED

Now: four wheels good, two wheels bad...