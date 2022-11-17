But it wasn't a good day for the rest of the contestants in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up , as Moyles only managed to win one star meaning they'd all have to share one meal between them later that day - ouch!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continued on ITV last night, with Chris Moyles taking on the latest Bushtucker Trial: Boiling Point.

Following another uncomfortable night's sleep, Seann Walsh asked Owen Warner if he could swap with him. The actor agreed that they could alternate, to which Walsh joked: "I’m saying yes to you because you’re 23. Your age has come to haunt you. Thank you."

Owen privately tried to convince Charlene White to sleep in the RV, saying: "Is there no way you’d be comfortable sleeping in the RV?" and she said that she might give it a go to help Seann.

Later that day, the campmates chatted about times they'd been late for work. While Boy George revealed that he usually turns up five hours early, Lioness Jill Scott admitted she once turned up to the wrong talking event.

"I was on at 12:30pm, the guy comes, takes my bag, mics me up. He says, 'Oh, Jill, I didn’t even know you were speaking today. I was like, 'Sorry I’m just running a bit late, I’m probably not the main person,' having a bit of a joke. He gets us up on stage, I look up, I’m at Vodafone. I was like, 'I’m not talking for Vodafone today.' I was at the wrong talk."

It was now time for Chris to take on the next Bushtucker Trial to win the camp their meals.

The challenge saw him showered with bugs as he crawled through tight, dark spaces. And it wasn't a good showing from Moyles, who emerged from the challenge with just one star after dropping two - unlucky!

Moyles returned to camp to break the news to the others, who were surprisingly OK with his winnings.

Boy George on I'm a Celebrity 2022. ITV

As they chatted that day, Scarlette Douglas asked Boy George about his arrest, saying: "What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George said: "Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that."

He later cleared up the speculation, saying: "Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, if I beat someone up there would be photographs. And there were none, because it didn’t happen. So when you beat someone up, the first thing the police do is take a photograph and they show them in court.

"There was no photos because I didn’t do that. But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah. Because I’d handcuffed the guy I’d already assaulted him. So, when I said 'I did it,' I thought, I’ll tell the truth they’ll let me go home. I went to prison for four months. I was on tag for four months as well."

The 2022 line-up for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! ©ITV Plc

Later that day, the campmates had a chance to win a prize which would see three contestants treated to a surf and turf meal at the beach. Dressed in their T-shirts, the campmates set off in groups to complete challenges at the Unfair Funfair.

With the most wins, it looked like Owen could be on the way to winning his beach dinner.

It was now time for the celebs to tuck into their meal. So, what kind of dish could one star get them?

Bony fish, a mushroom and some beans - yummy!

The next day, Ant and Dec arrived on camp to reveal that the contestants would have to choose the three celebs to take on the next trial...

