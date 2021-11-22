I’m A Celebrity 2021 scores lowest launch show ratings in more than 10 years

I’m A Celebrity 2021 returned to our screens last night, welcoming a fresh batch of A-listers to Gwrych Castle.

The hit ITV reality show made its move from the Australian jungle to the Welsh countryside last year due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop it from reaching record-breaking numbers when it came to its ratings, securing an impressive 10.9 million viewers in 2020.

The considerable figure made it the most-watched show of the year.

Of course, it arrived during a national lockdown, meaning it was much easier for fans to tune in as the show aired. But how did this series’ launch compare?

This time around, the show was down almost 3 million viewers for its premiere, averaging 8m on Sunday night (via Broadcast). While that makes it the show’s lowest launch ratings in more than 10 years, it’s still a very strong result in the current climate and was comfortably ITV’s most-watched programme of the weekend.

For context, it was just shy of the ratings achieved by the Strictly Come Dancing results show on BBC One, which pulled in 8.1m viewers.

The first episode introduced the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, which includes presenter Richard Madeley, the Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips.

Of course the first trial took place, pitting Richard and Frankie – who were voted for by the public – against each other in a gruelling tower ascent, all the while being showered with critters.

And it looks like things are only going to get more gruesome, judging by Snoochie Shy’s reaction to what Ant refers to as a “sneeze burger” in a preview shared by ITV of tonight’s trial.

I’m a Celebrity starts continues on Monday 22nd November at 9pm on ITV. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.