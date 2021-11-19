Matty Lee reveals I’m A Celebrity advice from Tom Daley

Olympic diver Matty Lee has received advice about fame and I’m A Celebrity 2021 from fellow diver Tom Daley, with whom he won gold in the men’s synchronised event in Tokyo.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Lee said Daley had been “shocked” at the news that his diving partner would be joining the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, but that he offered some pearls of wisdom.

“He basically said to just be myself and just enjoy as well like, these sorts of things, you’ve got to enjoy, especially any opportunity outside of diving,” Lee said.

He continued, “It’s nice to just do something different. And also kind of get a name for myself as well.”

Other fellow contestants will include Richard Madeley, Danny Miller, Frankie Bridge, all of whom will be heading to the Welsh castle for three weeks of terror, Trials, and adventure.

There are also a couple of new features being introduced this year, with the main one being the introduction of The Clink.

“Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics,” Matty previously said of joining I’m A Celeb. “I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!”

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 will return to a full series for 2021, with episodes airing every night – unlike the previous run, which lost out on a Saturday night instalment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

