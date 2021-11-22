I’m A Celebrity’s Snoochie Shy screams after food trial reveal

ITV’s hit reality show I’m A Celebrity is finally back on our screens, with the I’m A Celeb 2021 line-up making themselves at home in the not-so-homely Gwrych Castle.

As always, the series premiere was full of surprises for the A-listers, with the show’s first trial pitting Richard Madeley against former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed the public had voted Danny Miller as the next celeb to take part in tonight’s Dreaded Diner task, but we weren’t sure who would join him. Until now.

DJ Snoochie Shy has been revealed as the unlucky contestant set to take on the challenge, and it doesn’t look like she’s handling it too well in a preview released by ITV.

In the footage, Snoochie is presented with what Ant calls a “sneeze burger”, prompting her to scream and put some considerable distance between herself and the dish, which is revealed to be a cow’s nose.

Take a look at her reaction below:

Of course, we’ll have to wait until tonight to see if Snoochie actually takes a bite of the unusual burger.

Judging by her tears, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if she shouts the show’s immortal catchphrase: “I’m a celebrity… get me out of here!” We can’t say we’d blame her.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here continues at 9pm on Monday 22nd November on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.