I’m a Celebrity 2021 reveals terrifying first trial of the series

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is making its welcome return to ITV this weekend, setting up camp at Gwrych Castle in Wales, where another unfortunate group will be put through their paces by Ant and Dec.

Advertisement

The first trial of the series has now been revealed, titled Turrets of Terror, which will see the celebrities presented with a huge three-level structure, bookended by two turrets with a giant key on each side.

The public has decided in advance which two members of the I’m A Celebrity line-up they want to see take on this bushtucker trial, nominating television presenter Richard Madeley and The Saturdays alum Frankie Bridge as their top picks.

Ant will introduce the trial, explaining the set-up: “Hanging high in the air between the two turrets are two giant keys. The first celebrity to make their way to the top and grab their key will win.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

He continues: “Each Turret is made up of three floors with stairs leading to the next level. However, to get to the next level you need to go through a locked gate. On each floor you must retrieve the keys to unlock the three padlocks to open each gate.

“When you get to the roof of the turret you must use your lance to hook your key and drag it over to you. The first celebrity to retrieve their key has won.”

Of course, this being a bushtucker trial, you can expect plenty of creepy-crawlies and other nasty surprises to be involved.

Madeley and Bridge will be competing head-to-head in Turrets of Terror, each representing a team comprised of four of their fellow celebrities.

The winners of two earlier challenges, The Plank and Hell Hole, get to have first choice about who represents them, but ITV have not revealed who those lucky participants are.

They have, however, announced details of those two prior ordeals which the I’m a Celebrity line-up will face before arriving to camp, with The Plank involving four contestants shuffling across a narrow beam positioned 213 feet above a lake.

Meanwhile, the other four are tasked with passing tools to one another through so-called “hell holes”, with the quickest pairing earning them access to the main camp, rather than the much more basic Castle Clink.

Read more about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here:

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV at 10pm on Saturday 20th November 2021. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.