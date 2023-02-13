In last night's show, seven of the remaining eight famous contestants took to the rink, with Siva Kaneswaran unfortunately sitting out the episode after falling ill .

We saw yet another celebrity skate away from the competition during last night's Dancing on Ice , with the ITV show entering week 5 of the 2023 season.

Taking on Icons Night, the Dancing on Ice line-up transformed into stars of stage and screen, from Patsy Palmer becoming a Spice Girl to Carley Stenson donning a Dusty Springfield beehive.

Patsy Palmer became the latest celebrity to leave the competition. ITV

If you missed yesterday's episode, then not to worry – you can catch up on all the action with RadioTimes.com's latest recap video.

Joey Essex was the first to take to the ice for week 5, embracing a Sir Elton John-esque outfit and scoring 33 points for his routine to I'm Still Standing.

Patsy Palmer was up next, making a mid-performance costume change to Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life. However, her score of 26.5 landed her at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Nile Wilson came in first place once again with his Robbie Williams routine, while Darren Harriott channelled George Michael for his skate, picking up 28.5.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Vivienne skated to Beyoncé out of drag and impressed the judges with her 33.5-point performance, although Carley Stenson pipped her to second place, skating to Dusty Springfield's Take Another Little Piece of My Heart.

Mollie Gallagher closed the show as Billie Eilish, performing the very first Headbanger of the season – however, it was Patsy and Darren who landed in the skate-off following the public vote.

Despite giving it her all, Patsy Palmer became the fourth person to be eliminated from the competition after the judges unanimously voted to save Darren.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.