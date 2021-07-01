Chloe shocked to realise she knows bombshell Chuggs as he arrives in the Love Island villa

Tonight’s Love Island will see the arrival of two new bombshells Chuggs and Liam, who will be going on a date with two of the female islanders as voted for by the public.

When one of the girls receives a text announcing her date with Chuggs, Chloe Burrows is shocked to realise she knows him. He’s got to be hard to forget with a name like that – although we’re guessing it might be a nickname he earned for his love of chugging pints after rugby.

In another twist of fate, Hugo Hammond tells the islanders that he also knows the seemingly infamous Chuggs. Chuggs obviously gets around.

After those unexpected revelations, another girl receives a text revealing she’s been voted to go on a date with Liam. The two girls then head out of the villa to meet the new arrivals. Will they hit it off? We’ll have to wait and see.

ITV2

Meanwhile, there’s another surprise in the villa when Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka enjoy a kiss on the terrace. Aaron tells her that he and current partner Chloe don’t have a romantic connection, to which Sharon responds: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.”

Sharon then says: “I was saying to the girls, ‘I’ve kissed him [Aaron] more times than I’ve spoken to him.””

“Am I going to have lipstick all over my face every time I kiss you?” Aaron flirts back.

“I can’t make any promises,” she replies, before the pair lean in for a kiss. Later on in the Beach Hut, Aaron reflects on their flirty escapades, saying: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

Sharon is coupled with Hugo but neither have been feeling any romance. During Shannon Singh’s exit interview, she had mentioned observing “a little spark” between Sharon and Aaron. Their names even rhyme!

Besides, Hugo seems to have moved on with Faye Winter, who had been in a couple with Brad McClelland before telling him his personality “stinks” during an argument last night.

In the Beach Hut, Hugo says of getting to know Faye: “My thoughts on Faye are that she is a cracking lass. She makes me laugh and I’ve always said that when I’m looking for someone, I’ve got to be myself around them and have a laugh and a giggle. I definitely do with her.”

Things are definitely heating up!

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.