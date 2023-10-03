Well, it seems as though the new iteration of Big Brother is set to provide a new dawn for reality shows, according to commissioner Peter Tierney.

Speaking to Deadline about the new series, he said: “This is the perfect opportunity for us to make reality ‘real’ again." He described how his team have listened relentlessly to audiences “telling us that they want real, authentic reality".

He continued: “They are aware of the way in which [some of] these shows are made, the directions you can push contestants in and the hands of the producer.

“But Big Brother presents us with the perfect opportunity to make reality ‘real’ again, providing a better opportunity for an environment that is conducive to real life than many other reality shows afford you.”

While reality shows like Love Island, Made in Chelsea and Selling Sunset have amassed a loyal legion of fans, there's no disputing that viewers have regularly questioned just how authentic reality TV is becoming.

AJ Odudu and Will Best for Big Brother 2023. ITV ITV

Well, Tierney has said that his reality commissioning team and the producers at Initial have repeatedly underlined that they will do their best to let things play out.

As for what we can expect from the new series, it's all remaining under wraps for now but we do know that each night, the main show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, which will be hosted by Odudu and Best from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a live audience.

The show will be the only place to watch the evictees' first live interviews and will also feature celebrity guests, debates and weekly nomination results.

As for now, the contestants have yet to be revealed, but it has been revealed that the casting process took a staggering 10 months and saw 30,000 applications, with the team eventually interviewing 500 people to find their final line-up.

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

