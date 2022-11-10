Didn't get to tune in to last night's episode? RadioTimes.com is back with another recap.

I'm a Celebrity continued last night, with Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh arriving in the Jungle as this year's late arrivals after taking on the latest Bushtucker Trial.

Here's everything you need to know about episode 4 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Newcomers Matt and Seann arrived in the Jungle and took on their very first Bushtucker Trial, Beastly Burrows, earning a total of six stars. Matt suggested that they don't tell the others that they could have earned 11 stars.

Before making their way to camp, the duo were given the task of being the camp moles, which included calling Chris Moyles 'Greg' three times, stealing someone's hat and making bird noises.

The duo then joined the main camp and got with the rest of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up - but it was mixed reactions from the original cast.

Charlene White wasted no time pulling Matt aside as she questioned him about why he was doing the ITV show when the leadership of the country was unstable.

"Rishi will be fine," Hancock said, adding that he wanted to show that politicians are humans too.

As the newcomers made themselves at home they started chatting about their favourite musicians, with Hancock singing one of his faves from Ed Sheeran (don't give up the day job, Matt!).

Also during last night's episode, things got pretty emotional for Boy George as he vented in the Bush Telegraph about the pandemic following Matt's arrival.

"If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of, everyone’s so nice to him and I was like, 'Jesus, what we gonna do?'" he explained.

"I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong."

The episode ended with Hancock being voted for the next Bushtucker Trial, known as the Tentacles of Terror.

We sense a pattern here...

