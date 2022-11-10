The politician, who received the most public votes for the Bushtucker Trial at the end of last night's show, is tackling Tentacles of Terror tonight – and ITV has released a preview of Hancock in action.

While it's only been 24 hours since Matt Hancock entered the Jungle, the former Health Secretary is taking on his second Bushtucker Trial in tonight's episode thanks to the viewers at home.

In the clip, the MP is seen plunging into a pool of water to hunt for stars amongst creepy crawlies, before swimming back up and gasping for air.

"Your air hole gets smaller," Dec tells him, with Ant jokingly saying: "What did you call him?"

Hancock was officially revealed as a late arrival to the camp in episode 3 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! alongside comedian Seann Walsh, however it wasn't until last night's show that they entered the Jungle.

After winning six stars in Beastly Burrows, the pair arrived in camp, with Hancock receiving a mixed reception from the rest of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 contestants.

Charlene White took Hancock for a chat to ask why he's decided to sign up for a reality show, while Boy George broke down in the Bush Telegraph and threatened to leave, revealing that his mother was hospitalised with COVID during the pandemic.

He wouldn't be the first person to exit the Jungle however, with Olivia Attwood leaving the show on medical grounds after 24 hours on the show, with her exit addressed in episode 2.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

