Episode 2 began with Ant and Dec sharing yesterday's big IAC news – that Olivia Attwood has left the show on medical grounds .

While the show only briefly addressed Olivia's exit, the Love Island star continued to appear in footage throughout last night's episode, taking part in the VIPs' HMS Drown Under challenge and winning eight stars for camp.

But what exactly happened in last night's episode? RadioTimes.com is here to fill you in with the I'm a Celebrity 2022 catch-up for episode 2 – make sure to watch the video below.

The celebrities spent their first night in the Jungle in yesterday's episode and continued to get to know one another, with Mike Tindall revealing how he met his wife, royal family member Zara Phillips, while Chris Moyles convinced the gullible Owen Warner that he was a professional ballroom dancer in what's likely to be the first of many pranks to come.

Meanwhile, Boy George wasn't impressed with Charlene White taking charge with the campsite stove, however Jill Scott MBE managed to cheer up her fellow celebs by winning custard creams in the first Dingo Dollar challenge before performing a rendition of Peter Andre's Mysterious Girl.

Just when you thought the number couldn't get any better, Mike showed off his own rapping skills with his take on Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The camp may have lost one celebrity, but viewers are expecting former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh to arrive in the jungle tonight – so watch this space!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.